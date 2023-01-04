Rabid Raccoon Found At South Brunswick Dog Park

A rabid raccoon was found at a park in Central Jersey.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the ill raccoon was found at the Rocky Top Dog Park after it came in contact with an owner’s dogs, South Brunswick police said.

The raccoon was tested and found to be positive for rabies.

All users of the dog park and nearby neighbors are advised to be alert of any wildlife that may be around the area of the Rocky Top Dog Park.

Do not approach any wildlife and keep your pets away from them. If your pet comes in contact with a wild animal, contact the South Brunswick Police and request assistance from the Animal Control Officer.

