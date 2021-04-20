Prosecutor: 'Wrong Bystander Shot' By Woman Arrested In Fatal New Brunswick Shooting

Authorities said they have arrested a 35-year-old woman from Middlesex County in connection with a fatal shooting on Monday.

A 46-year-old motorist who was shot and killed in New Brunswick "was not the intended target and was a bystander," according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.

On Tuesday, Rhadisha Maurrasse, 35, of New Brunswick was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, they said.

At 4:35 p.m. on Monday, police responded to Handy Street and Paul Robeson Boulevard where they found Delfino Aparicio-Lopez, 46, of New Brunswick who was shot while driving his vehicle on Handy Street, Ciccone and Caputo said.

Aparicio-Lopez was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, they said.

An investigation conducted by Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined Maurrasse shot Aparicio-Lopez as he was driving on Handy Street.

At present, there does not appear to be further risk to the public and the investigation revealed Aparicio-Lopez was not the intended target and was a bystander, according to Ciccone and Caputo.

Maurrasse was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 4060

