Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Video Released Of Jersey Shore Man Shot Dead After Stealing Police Car
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Pair Charged With Murder In North Brunswick Hotel Robbery

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Middlesex County Jail
Middlesex County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man and woman from Middlesex County have been charged with felony murder in connection with a Somerset man's death during a hotel robbery, authorities said. 

On Monday, Demond Gray, 43, of New Brunswick and Katura Williams, 40, of Sayreville both were charged with first-degree murder committed during the course of a robbery, first-degree robbery, and second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Joseph Battaglia of the North Brunswick Township Police Department. 

On March 21, Gray had been charged with murder and Williams was charged with obstruction and hindering Gray’s apprehension. However, an ongoing investigation by Detective Keri Shutz of the North Brunswick Police Department and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office led to additional criminal complaints on Monday. 

At about noon on March 20, police officers from North Brunswick responded to the Farrington Inn after an emergency call about an unresponsive man.

Police found Abdul Conteh, 60, of Somerset who showed signs of physical injury, authorities said Conteh was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

The investigation revealed Gray had assaulted and killed Conteh in the hotel room during the course of a strong- arm robbery undertaken with Williams, according to Ciccone and Battaglia.

Gray and Williams were being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Shutz at 732-634-7700 or Detective Morris at 732-745-3927.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.