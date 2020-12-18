Prosecutor: Middlesex Man Stole $12K In Social Security Benefits

A 33-year-old man from Central Jersey stole about $12,000 in Social Security benefits by altering checks, authorities said.

Alejandro Urgilez, 33, of East Brunswick was charged with theft by deception, forgery and uttering, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda and Chief Frank Losacco of the East Brunswick Police Department.

Urgilez was charged on Wednesday with defrauding the Middlesex County Board of Social Services after an investigation by Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, which foiund that Urgilez altered copies of benefits checks and put the stolen funds into his bank account, they said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4335.

