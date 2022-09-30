Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F-150 was traveling on the exit ramp. While on the ramp, the Ford impacted the right guardrail, ran off the road to the right, overturned, and struck several trees, State Police said.

As a result of the crash, the driver, identified as David Memmott, of Rumson sustained fatal injuries, police said.

There is an ongoing investigation,

