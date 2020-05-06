Perth Amboy Neighbors Raise Money For Families Displaced By Fire

Friends, family and neighbors of 30 victims of a weekend fire in Perth Amboy are raising money to support relocation of tenants who lost their apartments and belongings.

At least two GoFuneMe fundraising campaigns have been launched for victims of the weekend fire that gutted two multi-family homes on Madison Avenue.

The displaced families are being assisted by both the city and the American Red Cross. No residents were injured, fire officials said. One Perth Amboy fire captain was treated for a minor injury and released, they said.

Two houses were destroyed by the afternoon fire that destroyed homes at 235 Madison Ave. and next door at 237 Madison Ave., fire officials said on Facebook.

As of Tuesday, more than $15,800 had.been raised by this GoFundMe page.

Luis Arias, who organized this fundraiser, wrote: "Unfortunately today my family lost everything. My parents, brothers, sister and I have lived our entire life in this home. It breaks my heart to see it gone before my eyes. I am asking everyone and anyone to please donate anything you can to help my mom, father and little brother get back on their feet. Lamentablemente hoy mi familia lo perdió todo. Mis padres, hermanos, hermana y yo hemos vivido toda nuestra vida en esta casa. Me rompe el corazón verlo desaparecer ante mis ojos. Les pido a todos que por favor donen lo que puedan para ayudar a mi madre, mi padre y mi hermano pequeño a recuperarse

More than $8,700 had been raised by this GoFundMe page.

Cinthia Alvarado, joined family and friends to organize this fundraiser. They wrote: "Our dear friend Ignacio Almonte & his immediate family-- which consist of his wife Claudia, and his austistic 13 year old daughter Mariel, have just lost everything in a fire. . . . He works at Blink Fitness with us as our maintenance associate. We have created this GoFundMe for him and his family. Ignacio has an amazing personality and is always worried about others and making sure to help others. He will always find a way to make those around him smile and laugh."

Another friend of Ignacio Almonte noted on Facebook that he lost his father to coronavirus earlier that week. That family friend was urging donations of food and clothing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Perth Amboy Fire Department and the Middlesex County Fire Marshal’s Office.

