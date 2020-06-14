Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pedestrian Killed By Train Near Edison

Cecilia Levine
Norfolk Southern Corp.
Norfolk Southern Corp. Photo Credit: Norfolk Southern Corp Facebook page

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Norfolk-Southern train going through Middlesex County on its way to Pennsylvania overnight Friday, officials said.

The person was on the tracks near Edison when they were truck just before midnight on Friday, Norfolk-Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said.

The train had left Corxton, NJ and was destined for Ebola, PA, with three locomotives and 59 cars. There were no reported injuries to the crew. 

The victim's name was not being released as of Sunday morning.

