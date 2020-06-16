Old Bridge PD: DWI Driver Takes Off On Foot After Plowing SUV Into Dunkin' Donuts

A 34-year-old Monmouth County man was drunk when he plowed his SUV through the front window of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Old Bridge -- then tried to flee on foot, authorities said.

A police officer saw the man -- whose identity has not been released -- smash into the shop at the corner of Route 35 and Laurence Parkway in the Laurence Harbor section of town just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Old Bridge police said in a statement.

The man, who authorities later found was from Hazlet, was caught after a short foot pursuit, police said. No customer or employee was injured, they said.

The motorist was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge after complaining of difficulty breathing, police said.

He was later charged with drunken driving, drug possession and several traffic violations before being taken to Middlesex County Jail, police said.

