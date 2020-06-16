Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: 'EMACIATED': Couple Charged After Remains Of Stolen Puppies Found On Monmouth County Campsite
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Old Bridge PD: DWI Driver Takes Off On Foot After Plowing SUV Into Dunkin' Donuts

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
An SUV slammed into the front of a Dunkin' Donuts on Route 35 in the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge. Photo Courtesy of (IG - ryanhalasz)
An SUV slammed into the front of a Dunkin' Donuts on Route 35 in the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge. Photo Courtesy of (IG - ryanhalasz) Photo Credit: Provided: IG - ryanhalasz

A 34-year-old Monmouth County man was drunk when he plowed his SUV through the front window of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Old Bridge -- then tried to flee on foot, authorities said.

A police officer saw the man -- whose identity has not been released -- smash into the shop at the corner of Route 35 and Laurence Parkway in the Laurence Harbor section of town just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Old Bridge police said in a statement. 

The man, who authorities later found was from Hazlet, was caught after a short foot pursuit, police said. No customer or employee was injured, they said.

The motorist was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge after complaining of difficulty breathing, police said.

He was later charged with drunken driving, drug possession and several traffic violations before being taken to Middlesex County Jail, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.