Breaking News: Fatal Crash Investigated In Middlesex County
NJ Man Caught, 2nd Still At-Large In Sex Assault, Armed Robbery Of Couple In Woodbridge

Jon Craig
SEEN HIM? This suspect remains at large in a recent kidnapping, armed robbery and sexual assault.
SEEN HIM? This suspect remains at large in a recent kidnapping, armed robbery and sexual assault. Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

A 21-year-old man has.been arrested, and a second suspect remains at large in the recent kidnapping, sexual assault and armed robbery of a couple in Middlesex County, authorities said. 

Razzell Austin, 21, of the Avenel section of Woodbridge was arrested on Tuesday in Avenel by Woodbridge and Carteret police, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department 

Austin was a suspect in the kidnapping, sex attack and robbery with a handgun of a man and a woman on April 16, Ciccone and Hubner said. He has been charged with those and multiple other criminal offenses. 

Austin’s co-defendant remains at large (See Sketch:)  

Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office released this sketch on Thursday of a suspect in a sexual assault and armed robbery.

Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

He is described as slim, white or Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes who is between 5 foot 5 inches and 5 foot 9 inches tall. This suspect may have been wearing a gray Nike hoodie and white Nike sneakers at the time of the assault.

Austin was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

An initial investigation by Officer Robert Montalvo of the Woodbridge Police Department and Detective Linda Infusino of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that on April 16 about 9 p.m.,  the couple was approached near Lee Street and Scott Place by two men who held them at gunpoint, authorities said. 

The woman was sexually assaulted, and their belongings were taken at gunpoint, according to Ciccone and Hubner.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is urged to contact Officer Montalvo of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 or Detective Infusino of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4340. 

Tips also may be sent to www.middlesextips.com.

