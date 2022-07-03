Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: NJ Driver, 18, Shot In Head After Aiming Jeep At Officer In Bronx: NYPD
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Grindr Trap-Setters Threatened To Castrate Child Predators, Then All 4 Were Arrested: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Grindr
Grindr Photo Credit: Ivan Radic Flickr

Two New Jersey men who posed as teen boys on the Grindr app to lure and trap child predators helped police arrest four people — themselves and two suspects, NJ Advance Media reported. 

Among the would-be predators were Anthony Cotos, 29, of Edison, and Jordan Grundy, 21, of North Plainfield, who were both interrogated and threatened with castration by the two unnamed vigilantes, NJ.com says citing police.

The unnamed trap-setters, a 34-year-old Edison man and a 26-year-old Springfield man, told police they posed as 15-year-old boys on the app and arranged to meet with three would-be predators — including Cotos and Grundy, the outlet said. The third reportedly remains at large.

When the would-be predators arrived, the vigilantes forced them into the backseat of a car for interrogation, eventually leading to charges of terroristic threats and criminal restraint.

Meanwhile, Cotos and Grundy were charged with enticing a child and endangering the welfare of a minor, NJ Advance Media reported.

Click here for the complete NJ Advance Media story. 

Photo courtesy of Flickr user Ivan Radic

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.