NJ Grindr Trap-Setters Threatened To Castrate Child Predators, Then All 4 Were Arrested: Report

Two New Jersey men who posed as teen boys on the Grindr app to lure and trap child predators helped police arrest four people — themselves and two suspects, NJ Advance Media reported.

Among the would-be predators were Anthony Cotos, 29, of Edison, and Jordan Grundy, 21, of North Plainfield, who were both interrogated and threatened with castration by the two unnamed vigilantes, NJ.com says citing police.

The unnamed trap-setters, a 34-year-old Edison man and a 26-year-old Springfield man, told police they posed as 15-year-old boys on the app and arranged to meet with three would-be predators — including Cotos and Grundy, the outlet said. The third reportedly remains at large.

When the would-be predators arrived, the vigilantes forced them into the backseat of a car for interrogation, eventually leading to charges of terroristic threats and criminal restraint.

Meanwhile, Cotos and Grundy were charged with enticing a child and endangering the welfare of a minor, NJ Advance Media reported.

Click here for the complete NJ Advance Media story.

Photo courtesy of Flickr user Ivan Radic

