Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Exes Leave 2 Kids Behind In Apparent Murder-Suicide

by Cecilia Levine & Valerie Musson
moreno
moreno Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A New Jersey man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend dead and then turning the knife on himself Tuesday night in, authorities said.

Yajaira Moreno, 33, and Juan Alvarado, 39, of Elizabeth, were both found dead in a house on Jacob Street in Old Bridge just after 11:15 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a joint release Thursday.

The couple shared two children together, ages 11 and 8, those who knew them said.

More than $3,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Moreno's funeral as of Thursday afternoon. The campaign was launched by Moreno's cousin, Bismark Montiel.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said. 

“At present, the deaths are believed to be the result of an apparent murder-suicide,” Ciccone said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Old Bridge Police Detective Addie Spinola at (732) 721-4000, or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Paul Kelley at (732) 745-3330.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.