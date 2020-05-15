Middlesex Prosecutor: Carteret Man, 66, Caught With Child Pornography

A 66-year-old man from Carteret was arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) prompted the investigation of Edward Kross by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, assisted by Carteret police, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet said in a joint statement with local police.

Kross was arrested Thursday and lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending an initial court appearance, authorities said.

Authorities did not release any more information.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stephanie Redline from the prosecutor's office at 732-745-5903 or Carteret Sgt. Kenneth Freeman at 732 541-4181 .

