Middlesex Firefighters Knock Down Apartment Fire, Tenant Treated For Smoke Inhalation

Middlesex Borough firefighters quickly knocked down a restaurant/apartment fire early Wednesday that injured one tenant, authorities said.

Middlesex Police Department received a 9-1-1 call about 6 a.m. reporting smoke in a second floor apartment at 433 Lincoln Blvd.

Officers found an active structure fire in the rear of the first floor of the building occupied by Sapore Ravioli & Cheese, police said.

The building was evacuated.

Middlesex Fire Department contained the fire and promptly extinguished it, according to Captain Frank DeNick, a Middlesex PD spokesman.

Residents of two second-floor apartments were displaced from their homes for nearly three hours. One resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, DeNick said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious, DeNick said.

The Finderne Volunteer Fire Department from Bridgewater Township, the Middlesex County Fire Marshal’s Office and Emergency Medical Services from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital -- Somerset also assisted.

