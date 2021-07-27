Middlesex County Motorcyclist Killed After Striking Tree In Bridgewater, Police Say

A Middlesex County motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a tree in Bridgewater before dawn Monday, police said.

Brian McAndrews, of Piscataway, was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 west on Garretson Road in Bridgewater when he veered off the right side and struck a tree near the intersection of Route 28, officer John Kennedy said in a release.

McAndrews was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported just before 9:25 a.m. but believed to have occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., Kennedy said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bridgewater Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kennedy of the Bridgewater Police Traffic Safety Bureau at (908) 722-4111 ext. 4162 or the Bridgewater TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

