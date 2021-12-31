Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Middlesex Daily Voice

Middlesex County Mayor Ticketed After Swerving To Avoid Dog, Hitting Car: Report

Cecilia Levine
Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman
Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman Photo Credit: Dan Reiman Facebook

The mayor of a Middlesex County town was ticketed and had his car towed after he apparently swerved to avoid hitting a dog then struck a parked car near his home, NJ Advance Media reports.

Carteret Mayor Daniel J. Reiman on Thursday was cited for careless driving for the crash on Carteret and Taylor avenues around 10:15 p.m. --  but told the outlet that he plans on fighting the ticket in court.

Reiman told NJ Advance Media in an email that the dog darted into the roadway, prompting him to swerve out of the way. After hitting the car, he unbuckled his seatbelt and waited for the police. No injuries were reported.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

