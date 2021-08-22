Contact Us
Marine Crews Recover Parkway Jumper's Body From River

The body was reportedly recovered near Cornucopia Princess Cruise Lines from the Raritan River.
Marine rescue crews on Sunday recovered the body of a man who jumped from the Garden State Parkway into the Raritan River.

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to the Driscoll Bridge on reports of a suicidal male who jumped around 11:30 a.m., Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Rescue crews had recovered the unidentified body in the Raritan River near Cornucopia Princess Cruise Lines around 12:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say.

The man was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m., Peele said. His identity was not immediately released.

