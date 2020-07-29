Man Fires Gun, 2 In Custody After Pursuit Down Quiet New Brunswick Street

A driver and passenger who fired a gun were arrested after a brief police pursuit down a quiet New Brunswick street, authorities said.

Somerset County Prosecutor's Office detectives tried stopping a car on Mitchell Avenue when the passenger took off on foot and fired off a shot from his handgun around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, and Director Anthony A. Caputo said.

The officers did not return fire and -- after a brief foot pursuit -- the shooter was arrested, Caputo and Robertson said.

** ALSO SEE: Three Trenton police hurt, one critical, after shots fired during stolen car chase, three-vehicle wreck. **

The driver of the vehicle left the scene and was later apprehended by New Brunswick police, according to Caputo and Robertson.

Both individuals were taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732 745-5200, or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.