Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Man Dies After Found Unresponsive At Perth Amboy Train Station Platform

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Perth Amboy NJ Transit train station
Perth Amboy NJ Transit train station Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man who was found unresponsive at a Perth Amboy train station Sunday morning died, officials said.

The man was found on the eastbound platform by an NJ Transit police officer around 9 a.m., NJ Transit Spokesperson Jim Smith said.

The officer administered Narcan and started CPR, he said.

Further CPR and use of a defibrillator by EMS workers were unsuccessful, Smith said.

The cause of death was not immediately released and the man's identity was pending, he said.

