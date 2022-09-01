Male Critically Wounded In Central Jersey Morning Shooting

One person was left critical following a shooting in Central Jersey Sunday, authorities said.

The male was found with a gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m. near Remsen Avenue and Seaman Street in New Brunswick, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732)745-5200 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-4335.

