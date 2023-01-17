Large Vandalism Act Prompts Cash Reward By Crime Stoppers

Middlesex County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about criminal mischief on a construction site on Cheesequake Road.

A large-scale act of vandalism occurred on Thursday, Jan. 6, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to Sayreville police.

The incident location was the Ashland construction project. On-site heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink and Cheesequake Road, police said.

Tips can be emailed to DetBureau@Sayreville.com or leave a message with Det. Pirigyi at 732-525-5411 or Lt. O’Donnell at 732-525-5426 or the New Jersey State Police Hamilton Station at 609-584-5000 Ext. 5286. Ask for NJSP Detective Sergeant Goelz.

