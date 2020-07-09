Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey Shore Driver, 27, Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence For Fatal Hit-Run Crash

Jon Craig
A 27-year-old man from Central Jersey was sentenced to up to eight years in state prison on Thursday for a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian last year in New Brunswick, authorities said.

Daquan White of North Brunswick was arrested and charged in the April 20, 2019, vehicular death of Anthony Cruz-Medina, 22, of New Brunswick, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a press statement.

White was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Diane Pincus, to a prison term of 8 years with 4 years of parole ineligibility for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in Cruz-Medina's death, Ciccone said.

White pleaded guilty to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death and hindering his own apprehension in the fatal hit and run, on Dec. 3, 2019, in an agreement reached with Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Keith Abrams, Ciccone said.

The investigation was led by Sgt. Sean Cahill of the New Brunswick Police Department and Det. Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. 

White was driving a 2001 Acura Cl Coupe at 12:40 a.m. the morning of the fatal crash, when he struck and killed the victim on Livingston Avenue (Route 26) near Baldwin Street in New Brunswick, Ciccone said. White then fled the crash scene, she said.

