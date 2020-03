Highland Park firefighters quickly brought a house fire under control Tuesday morning.

Several units responded at 7:51 a.m. to 112 North 3rd St., according to Highland Park police.

The blaze fully engulfed the second and third floors of the home, police said.

The fire was reported under control by 9 a.m., police said.

Police asked people to avoid the area.



