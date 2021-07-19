Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Gunman Opens Fire Injuring 6 At Central Jersey Bar

Cecilia Levine
El Patio Bar on Fayette Street in Perth Amboy.
El Patio Bar on Fayette Street in Perth Amboy. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A gunman opened fire injuring six individuals at a Central Jersey bar overnight, authorities announced Monday morning.

All victims were rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening gunshots wounds suffered at El Patio Bar on Fayette Street in Perth Amboy, around 12:40 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Deputy Perth Amboy Police Chief Larry Cattano said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Manuel Lopez of the Perth Amboy Police Department at (732) 324-3856 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745- 3927.

