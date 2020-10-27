Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
GoFundMe Set For Man Struck, Killed On NJ Turnpike After Surviving Crash

Cecilia Levine
Francis Marte
Francis Marte Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $4,700 as of Tuesday evening for the family of the 29-year-old man struck and killed by a car on the New Jersey Turnpike early Monday morning.

Francis S. Marte, 29, of New Brunswick, rear-ended another car on the northbound lanes in Edison around 3:05 a.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

He parked his car in the lefthand shoulder and was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a Chrysler Voyager, Marchan said. 

No other people were hurt.

Nancy Rios remembered Marte on the GoFundMe as "a good person with a good heart."

Click here to donate.

