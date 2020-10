Firefighters in Central Jersey brought a major overnight fire under control early Friday, authorities said.

The three-alarm blaze broke out at about midnight at 230 Second St. near Stockton Street in South Amboy, reports said.

There was an unconfirmed report of one burn victim.

It took about two hours to bring the fire under control officials said.

No details about the cause have been released.

