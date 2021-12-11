Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: Major NY Tech Company Founder Who Flew Flight With Shatner One Of Two Killed In NJ Plane Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Family Of Missing NJ Man Found Dead 'Taunted By Threats, Harassing Calls'

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ian Medina
Ian Medina Photo Credit: Sophia Baselice via GoFundMe

The body of a 23-year-old man reported missing last month was found along the Jersey Shore -- and his family is desperate for answers, NJ Advance Media reports.

Ian Medina, originally of Puerto Rico, had last spoken to his family on Oct. 22, the outlet said. Ten days later, his body was recovered on a waterfront in Carteret, his family told NJ Advance Media.

A cause of death was not immediately known. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request placed Friday.

According to a GoFundMe launched for Medina's funeral services, Medina's family was "taunted with prank calls, ransom threats, and harassing phone calls the whole time," he was missing, writes campaign founder Sophia Baselice.

"This was so unexpected and came out of no where. Ian was a young happy, and healthy 23 year old with his life ahead of him."

The campaign had raised more than $6,000 as of Friday.

Click here to donate and click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.