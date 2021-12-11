Family Of Missing NJ Man Found Dead 'Taunted By Threats, Harassing Calls'

The body of a 23-year-old man reported missing last month was found along the Jersey Shore -- and his family is desperate for answers, NJ Advance Media reports.

Ian Medina, originally of Puerto Rico, had last spoken to his family on Oct. 22, the outlet said. Ten days later, his body was recovered on a waterfront in Carteret, his family told NJ Advance Media.

A cause of death was not immediately known. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request placed Friday.

According to a GoFundMe launched for Medina's funeral services, Medina's family was "taunted with prank calls, ransom threats, and harassing phone calls the whole time," he was missing, writes campaign founder Sophia Baselice.

"This was so unexpected and came out of no where. Ian was a young happy, and healthy 23 year old with his life ahead of him."

The campaign had raised more than $6,000 as of Friday.

