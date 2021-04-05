Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Missing Woman Found By Central Jersey Hiker In 675-Acre Park
Ex-Tax Department Worker Falsified, Tampered With Records, Middlesex Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office
A former public employee In Middlesex County has been arrested for falsifying tax department records, authorities said.

Toni Johnson, 38, of Brick was charged with tampering with public records, falsifying public records and computer theft, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Johnson, a former Carteret Borough Tax Collection Department employee, was charged after an investigation by Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Johnson is accused of illegally waiving and removing fees from the department’s computer system, Ciccone said.

The prosecutor's office did not release any more details about the alleged crime.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

 Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330

