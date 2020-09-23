Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: SURPRISE! NYC Man Sent Penis Pics, Drove To NJ Motel For Sex With Underage 'Girl,' Feds Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ex-Long Branch Police Officer Lands Lighter Jail Time On Appeal For Fatal DWI Pedestrian Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Jake Pascucci
Jake Pascucci Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

A former police officer from Central Jersey got a reduced jail sentence on Wednesday for a fatal DWI crash that killed a pedestrian from Sussex County, authorities said.

Jake Pascucci, 31, was off-duty when the fatal crash occurred in Long Branch three years ago, according to ​Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The former police officer's original jail sentence was overturned after an appeal by his defense lawyer, Ciccone said.

Karen Borkowski, 66, of Stanhope Borough was struck and killed as she crossed the street on Sept. 22, 2017. Ciccone said.

Superior Court Judge Michael A. Toto re-sentenced Pascucci on Wednesday to eight months in the county jail. Toto ordered Pascucci to surrender himself on Friday to the Middlesex County Sheriff’s, according to Ciccone. 

Toto said he weighed a witness testimony stating that Borkowski sprinted across the Ocean Boulevard as Pascucci approached a green light. 

In dashboard video footage from responding Long Branch patrol officers, Pascucci told his former co-workers that Borkowski was jaywalking and that the light was green, according to earlier news reports. 

An investigation by an accident reconstruction expert also concluded that Borkowski’s actions were the main cause of the fatal crash.

Pascucci had been drinking at a barbecue before visiting two Jersey Shore bars for more alcohol, authorities said. He was driving to dinner with a friend when he hit Borkowski, they said.

Pascucci was taken to a hospital where he blew an 0.08 -- New Jersey's alcohol limit for drivers -- about two hours after the fatal crash, prosecutors said.

Pascucci originally was sentenced on June 28, 2018, to serve 364 days in the county jail and five years of probation, the prosecutor said. He also was sentenced to 30 days for driving while intoxicated -- which was to run concurrent to the county jail time, she said.

Pascucci forfeited his job with the Long Branch Police Department and lost driving privileges for three months, she said.

The June 2018 sentence was appealed by his lawyer, Ciccone said.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court sent the case back to Superior Court for re-sentencing, the prosecutor said.

An investigation by Detective Donald Heck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office concluded that the off-duty police officer struck Borkowski with his Jeep as she tried to cross Ocean Boulevard at Broadway in Long Branch.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.