Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Breaking News: Monmouth County High School Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Officials Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

East Brunswick PD: Gas Station Armed Robber Captured

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Speedway gas station at 234 Route 18 in East Brunswick.
Speedway gas station at 234 Route 18 in East Brunswick. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 25-year-old East Brunswick resident robbed a Route 18 service station at gunpoint last month, said police who arrested him.

Mohammed Alasmar approached the counter at the Speedway gas station and lifted his shirt, revealing what looked like a handgun, while demanding money around 10:45 p.m. March 1, East Brunswick police said.

Searching the area, East Brunswick police joined by the Hillsborough Police K9 Unit didn't find the robber, but they said they found evidence in a remote area behind the gas station.

Detective Crispin Farrace, in turn, identified Alasmar as a suspect, they said.Police arrested him last Thursday on robbery and weapons charges.

They then sent Alasmar to the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick to await a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.