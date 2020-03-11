East Brunswick PD: Gas Station Armed Robber Captured

A 25-year-old East Brunswick resident robbed a Route 18 service station at gunpoint last month, said police who arrested him.

Mohammed Alasmar approached the counter at the Speedway gas station and lifted his shirt, revealing what looked like a handgun, while demanding money around 10:45 p.m. March 1, East Brunswick police said.

Searching the area, East Brunswick police joined by the Hillsborough Police K9 Unit didn't find the robber, but they said they found evidence in a remote area behind the gas station.

Detective Crispin Farrace, in turn, identified Alasmar as a suspect, they said.Police arrested him last Thursday on robbery and weapons charges.

They then sent Alasmar to the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick to await a detention hearing.

