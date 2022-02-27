DUI Motorcyclist Sentenced In Old Bridge Crash That Killed Passenger, 36: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old Sayreville motorcyclist has been sentenced to time behind bars for a DUI crash that killed his 36-year-old passenger, authorities said.

Jack Piatek was sentenced to eight years in New Jersey State Prison by Superior Court Judge Pedro J. Jimenez on Thursday, Feb. 24, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Piatek must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. Upon his release, Piatek will be subject to a 15-year loss of license, said Ciccone alongside Acting Old Bridge Police Chief Joseph Mandola.

Piatek was operating a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol when he lost control on Route 35 North in Old Bridge Township on July 16, 2020 around 11:50 p.m., according to an investigation conduced by Old Bridge officer Henry Penley and MCPO Detective Erik Larson.

Both Piatek and his passenger, Jessica Vinsko, of South Amboy, were ejected. Vinsko was pronounced dead at the scene.

Piatek was subsequently charged with multiple offenses and later pleaded guilty to second-degree Vehicular Homicide and Driving While Intoxicated.

Piatek was sentenced after arguments from Assistant Prosecutors Keith Abrams and Kaitlyn Poggi.

