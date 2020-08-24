Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Fatally Shot, Crashes In Perth Amboy

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hall Avenue and High Street, Perth Amboy
Hall Avenue and High Street, Perth Amboy Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 41-year-old man was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a car over the weekend in Perth Amboy, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash found Vidal Carrasquillo-Vasquez with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat at the intersection of Hall Avenue and High Street around 11:35 p.m. Sunday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Carrasquillo-Vasquez was transported to Staten Island University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The official cause of death is pending the results of the autopsy, which are forthcoming.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Perth Amboy Detective Frank Cristiano at (732) 324-3837 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3927.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.