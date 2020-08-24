Driver Fatally Shot, Crashes In Perth Amboy

A 41-year-old man was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a car over the weekend in Perth Amboy, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash found Vidal Carrasquillo-Vasquez with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat at the intersection of Hall Avenue and High Street around 11:35 p.m. Sunday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Carrasquillo-Vasquez was transported to Staten Island University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The official cause of death is pending the results of the autopsy, which are forthcoming.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Perth Amboy Detective Frank Cristiano at (732) 324-3837 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3927.

