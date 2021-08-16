Driver Extricated After Smashing Through Route 130 Wendy's, Going Airborne

A driver was extricated from her vehicle without serious injuries after slamming through a Wendy's while waiting in the drive-thru lane on Route 130 in Central Jersey Monday.

The incident left the eatery in South Brunswick damaged, NJ Advance Media reports.

Crash on Route 130 has sent a car into Wendy's. Firefighters working to extricate the driver. pic.twitter.com/qlWmiJfZgh — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 16, 2021

The driver apparently veered off the roadway 150 feet north of the fast-food stop, across the grass, struck another object and then went airborne, the outlet said citing police.

Wendy's was temporarily closed.

