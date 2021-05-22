Central Jersey Volunteer Firefighter Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman

A volunteer firefighter from Central Jersey has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman, authorities announced Saturday.

Raymond Brown, 67, was charged with criminal sexual contact with an adult female victim who he knew during the early afternoon on Friday, May 21, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South River Police Chief Mark Tinitigan.

Brown engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the victim in South River, an investigation found.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Mackiel of the South River Police Department at (732) 238-1000 or Detective Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3652.

Sergeant Bernard Mackiel of the South River Police Department and Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office led the investigation.

