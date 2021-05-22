Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Central Jersey Volunteer Firefighter Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
South River Fire
South River Fire Photo Credit: South River Fire Facebook photo

A volunteer firefighter from Central Jersey has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman, authorities announced Saturday.

Raymond Brown, 67, was charged with criminal sexual contact with an adult female victim who he knew during the early afternoon on Friday, May 21, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South River Police Chief Mark Tinitigan.

Brown engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the victim in South River, an investigation found.

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Mackiel of the South River Police Department at (732) 238-1000 or Detective Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3652.

Sergeant Bernard Mackiel of the South River Police Department and Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office led the investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.