Central Jersey Police Response To Reckless Bicyclists Justified, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Perth Amboy police
Perth Amboy police Photo Credit: Perth Amboy PD

Police in Perth Amboy were justified in their response to bicyclists riding recklessly on city streets, authorities said.

An arrest was made and several bicycles were seized after youths disregarded police instructions to ride safely. 

"The actions of the Perth Amboy Police Department were justified under the circumstances presented," a review by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office concluded. "The officers would have been in dereliction of their duties if they had acted otherwise."

Since June 2020, Perth Amboy police have been dispatched to thirty-three calls for service directed at groups of juveniles riding their bicycles in an unsafe manner on the city streets, the prosecutor's office said.

