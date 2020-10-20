Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Central Jersey Daycare Worker Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Not 3, Not 4, But 5 Children

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Kyle Finn Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office
Superhero Schoolhouse Photo Credit: Google Maps

A former aide at a Central Jersey daycare initially charged with sexually assaulting three children, and then a fourth, has been accused of doing the same to a fifth, authorities said late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Superhero Schoolhouse Director Charmaine Larkin, 44, was charged with failing to report 20-year-old Kyle Finn's behavior at the Parlin daycare, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski said.

Finn, of Sayreville, was being held in the county jail.

Finn was initially charged last Wednesday with abusing three children. On Sunday, he was accused of sexually assaulting a fourth, Ciccone and Zebrowski said.

Finn previously volunteered for the Sayreville Association for Brain Injured Children, they said.

Finn, who has since been fired from his job at the daycare, also has worked as a camp counselor for Our Lady of Victories Parish Church and the Sayreville Department of Recreation, they said.

In total, Finn is presently charged with six counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, seven counts of second-degree sexual assault, and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child with the charges varying victim-to-victim, Ciccone and Zebrowski said. 

The investigation is active and continuing. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Sayreville Police Detective Matthew Kenny at 732-525-5413 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Suzanne Kowalski at 732-745-3287.

