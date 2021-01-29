Bronx Man Arrested In Middlesex 'Grandparent Scam'

A New York City man and a juvenile have been arrested with attempting a "grandparent scam" to rob a Middlesex County resident, authorities said.

Albert Peralta-Munoz, 22, of the Bronx was charged on a complaint-summons with second-degree use of a juvenile to commit a crime, third-degree theft by deception, and third-degree conspiracy, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South Plainfield Police Chief James Parker.

Peralta-Munoz was charged along with a juvenile after an investigation by the South Plainfield Police that determined, at about11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a borough resident received a phone call from someone demanding $6,500 to release of the resident’s grandchild from jail, Ciccone and Parker said.

Peralta-Munoz and the unidentified juvenile were later arrested as they attempted to collect the money from the victim, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Garret Cassio at 908-226-7662 (gcassio@sppolice.com) or Detective Peter Hlavka at 908-226-7661 (phlavka@sppolice.com).

