Authorities: Middlesex County Man, 63, Lured Pre-Teenagers, Solicited Sex

Jon Craig
Middlesex County Adult Correction Center
Middlesex County Adult Correction Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 63-year-old man from Highland Park was arrested after attempting to lure two pre-teen girls and asking them to have sex, authorities said.

Genaro Gutierrez was arrested was charged on Thursday with two counts -- one for each juvenile -- of promoting prostitution, luring and endangering the welfare of a child, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and Highland Park Police Chief Rick Abrams said in a statement.

Gutierrez is accused of approaching two girls, ages 11 and 12, and propositioning both of them, according to the statement. The incident occurred about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, they said, near the Quick Check at 130 Woodbridge Avenue in Highland Park.

The girls fled the neighborhood and told their parents, who called police.The area was searched by police to locate the suspect.

Detective Guy Palumbo of the Highland Park Police Department and Detective Amanda Espinosa of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office investigated.

On Thursday, Gutierrez was located, arrested and charged, authorities said. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick pending a detention hearing, they said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Palumbo at 732-572-3800 or Det. Espinosa at 732 745-8083.

