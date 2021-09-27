Authorities ID Man Killed In New Brunswick Shooting

Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting in New Brunswick over the weekend.

Officers responding to Fernwood Court around 1:50 a.m. Sunday found Cedric Paige, 37, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

Paige was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Raymond Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200 or Detective Linda Infusino of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4340.

