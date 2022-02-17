Arrest Made In Deadly Route 9 Hit-Run

A 21-year-old Manalapan man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Route 9 hit-and-run earlier this week, authorities announced.

Asbury Park's Anthony Allen, 64, was found lying on the center median near Ferry Road in Old Bridge around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 15, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

An investigation found that Prince Fitzpatrick had struck him the night before and fled the scene, police said.

Fitzpatrick was arrested and charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and third-degree endangering an injured victim, Ciccone said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Connolly of the Old Bridge at 732-721-5600 ext. 3821 or Detective Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3317.

