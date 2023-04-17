4 Arrested After Shoplifting Incident, Foot Chase In East Brunswick

Four suspects have been arrested following a shoplifting incident and foot chase, authorities said.

Monday, April 17 at approximately 3:45 PM, the East Brunswick Police Department was notified of a shoplifting in progress at Ulta Beauty at 601 Highway 18. It was reported that four suspects entered a black SUV and fled the scene, police said.

This suspect vehicle was eventually located traveling southbound on Highway 18. Officers attempted to take the suspects into custody on Main Street near Old Bridge Turnpike.

Three suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

One of the suspects attempted to flee the scene in the suspect vehicle and subsequently crashed into the traffic signal at the intersection of Main Street and Old Bridge Turnpike, knocking it over.

All four suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Their names had not been released.

