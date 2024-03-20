Perth Amboy Police Arrest Street Racer Doing 'Donuts'

On Sunday, March 17, Perth Amboy police responded to reports of racing at Victory Bridge and Smith Street.

Deyvi Navarette-Menjivar was arrested, according to Perth Amboy police.

Driving a Mustang, he was reportedly doing "donuts" on the pavement, according to Facebook posts.

His exact charges were not immediately available.

"Quick action led to multiple stops and a key arrest," Perth Amboy police said.

Additional arrests are expected, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information was asked to call Officer Selina Diaz at (732) 324-3816 or text anonymous tips to 888777

