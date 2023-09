The federal funding comes from FEMA.

Perth Amboy Fire Chief Edward Mullen said that with the funding "we will be able to hire 12 additional firefighters, increasing our personnel to 84,"

“This is wonderful news for Perth Amboy," Pallone said. "The federal funding will allow the city to maintain adequate staffing to meet the needs of the city’s growing population and keep residents safe and healthy.”

