Paranormal Cirque III Comes To Menlo Park Mall

This one-of-a-kind production at Menlo Park Mall's parking lot features talented artists from around the world with the "sole purpose of taking you in a sensual journey of acrobatics, contortion, aerial acts and more," according to its organizers. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat while you witness death-defying stunts,

The show runs from Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8 with two performances on Saturday and Sunday.

The mall is located at 55 Parsonage Road in Edison.

Just in time for the Halloween season, it's billed as the most spine-tingling show of the year with creepy creatures and haunting performances.

Horrifying yet seductive, this show comes to life under a mysterious white and black Big Top Tent with hypnotic and sultry acts. Provocative illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures will make you see that this circus is anything but normal, according to organizers. The wide range of otherworldly characters will send shivers down your spine. From zombies to erotic witches; sexy vampires to gruesome ghosts, and everything in between, there's no shortage of terrifying beings in this show.

THe brand new production, fresh out of the mind of entrepreneur Manuel Rebecchi comes to join the other five touring shows that Cirque Italia has produced since its creation in 2012. The new spectacle combines breathtaking visuals, first-class circus artists and the latest technology, according to organizers.

Tickets are available at www.paranormalcirque.com or by calling 941-704-8572. Those under 18 must come with a parent or guardian.

The Thursday and Friday shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's shows are at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's shows are at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

