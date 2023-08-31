Pair Arrested For Defacing LGBTQIA+ Mural In Central Jersey

Alexis Reynozo, 19, of Perth Amboy, and a juvenile male were taken into custody and charged in connection with the bias incident at Brighton Avenue and Sadowski Parkway in Perth Amboy.

On Aug. 16, witnesses told police they observed at least two vehicles performing burnouts on the mural before driving away, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Social media videos surfaced online of the incident accompanied by anti-LGBTQIA+ language, the prosecutor said.

Following an investigation by Detective Gina Betancourt and Officer Jeffrey Valentin of the Perth Amboy Police Department, Reynozo, and a 17-year-old juvenile male from Hopelawn were identified as suspects.

Reynozo was arrested and charged via summons with second-degree bias intimidation and criminal mischief.

The juvenile male was charged with an act of juvenile delinquency.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3868.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.