Mostly Cloudy 54°

SHARE

Overturned Tractor Trailer Shuts Rt. 440 Ramp To Turnpike

An overturned tractor trailer closed a ramp on Route 440 Monday afternoon, Nov. 6 just before rush hour.

<p>NJDOT</p>

NJDOT

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on the southbound side, just north of County Route 514 in Edison, around 4:20 p.m., the NJDOT said.

The right lane was closed on the ramp to the NJ Turnpike.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE