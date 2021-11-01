Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Jersey's Marsha Zazula Dies, 68

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Marsha Zazula
Marsha Zazula Photo Credit: Marsha Zazula Facebook

Megaforce Records co-founder and New Jersey resident Marsha Zazula died on Sunday, Jan. 10.

She was 68 years old.

According to Variety, Zazula died after battling cancer.

"The world of music owes a debt of gratitude to Marsha Zazula, who along with her husband Jon gave birth to some of the most musically significant artists," Megaforce said in a statement.

"Marsha was one of a kind and taught the world to be fiercely independent. Megaforce and our artists will never forget her. In our hearts she will always be a guiding force. R.I.P."

Zazula and her husband Jon in 1982 co-founded Megaforce Records, which released the first music albums for Anthrax, Metallica, Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley and more.

The Zazulas frequented metal concerts and are well-known in the music arena.

Jon was the owner of New Jersey's Rock'n Roll Heaven record store in East Brunswick. 

