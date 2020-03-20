Former Metuchen Councilman Dies Of Coronavirus

Former Metuchen Borough Councilman Richard E. Weber Jr. has died from complications related to the coronavirus, Mayor Jonathan Busch announced Thursday night.

"I am devastated to report that former Council Member Richard Weber has died of complications related to coronavirus," Busch said on Facebook.

Weber served on the Metuchen Council from 2001 until 2010. Most recently, he lived in New York City and was a partner at the law firm of Gallo Vitucci Klar LLP .

Weber was a member of the Board of Directors of the LGBT Bar Association of New York.

"Please keep Richard, those he loved and those who loved him in your thoughts and prayers. He will be missed," Busch said.

