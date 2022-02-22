Beloved East Brunswick High School Grad Dies Suddenly At Age 28

Beloved East Brunswick High School graduate Shania Anaija Guadalupe died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 21 at the age of 28.

Guadalupe was from New Brunswick and lived in East Brunswick, where she graduated high school in 2011, according to her social media page.

Guadalupe attended Seton Hall University in South Orange, where she studied business administration, her page says.

She also studied at Temple University’s Fox School of Business and LIO Brooklyn.

Guadalupe was remembered as a kind and beautiful soul who loved spending time her many close friends and family members.

Condolences poured in on social media following Guadalupe’s death:

Guadalupe’s funeral service was held at the Tabernacle Baptist Church on George Street in New Brunswick on Saturday, Feb. 5, her obituary says.

“Imma miss the laughs, smiles, support, love friendship all of that!” reads a social media tribute from Mika Latrice Herrill. “You’re in a better place now…rest in paradise baby girl.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.