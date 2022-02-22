Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Obituaries

Beloved East Brunswick High School Grad Dies Suddenly At Age 28

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Beloved East Brunswick High School graduate Shania Anaija Guadalupe died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 21 at the age of 28.
Beloved East Brunswick High School graduate Shania Anaija Guadalupe died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 21 at the age of 28. Photo Credit: Facebook/Shania Guadalupe

Beloved East Brunswick High School graduate Shania Anaija Guadalupe died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 21 at the age of 28.

Guadalupe was from New Brunswick and lived in East Brunswick, where she graduated high school in 2011, according to her social media page.

Guadalupe attended Seton Hall University in South Orange, where she studied business administration, her page says.

She also studied at Temple University’s Fox School of Business and LIO Brooklyn.

Guadalupe was remembered as a kind and beautiful soul who loved spending time her many close friends and family members.

Condolences poured in on social media following Guadalupe’s death:

Guadalupe’s funeral service was held at the Tabernacle Baptist Church on George Street in New Brunswick on Saturday, Feb. 5, her obituary says.

“Imma miss the laughs, smiles, support, love friendship all of that!” reads a social media tribute from Mika Latrice Herrill. “You’re in a better place now…rest in paradise baby girl.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.