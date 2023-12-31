North Brunswick Family Lost 'Everything But Their Lives' In Apartment Fire, Loved Ones Say

More than $2,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the Collado family as of Sunday, Dec. 31, two days after the blaze that ripped through the Colony Oaks Apartment complex on Petunia Avenue.

Less than 24 hours after that fire, a second multi-alarm blaze broke out at the same complex.

Hani and Corinne Collado, along with twins Ariana And Giana, 13, and 7-year-old Mason were among 20 families displaced by the first fire.

"Their home, all their clothes, all their personal belongings, all their memories," the campaign reads. "Everything but their lives."

That's what's gone.

