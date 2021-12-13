Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $156K Sold In Central Jersey

There's a big winner in the latest Jersey Cash 5 lottery game.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn 5o win the $156,283 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Friday's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 04, 28, 31, 35, and 44 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

The winning ticket was sold at Raceway Petroleum, 2715 Route 1 South, North Brunswick in Middlesex County.

