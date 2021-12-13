Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
News

Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $156K Sold In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Raceway Petroleum
Raceway Petroleum Photo Credit: Google Maps

There's a big winner in the latest Jersey Cash 5 lottery game.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn 5o win the $156,283 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Friday's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 04, 28, 31, 35, and 44 and the XTRA number was: 03. 

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. 

The winning ticket was sold at Raceway Petroleum, 2715 Route 1 South, North Brunswick in Middlesex County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.